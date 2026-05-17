Jens Castrop News: Suspension served

Castrop has served his three-match Bundesliga suspension and is no longer suspended.

Castrop had seen his red card ban extended to three matches by the DFB, effectively ending his domestic season prematurely after 26 appearances (20 starts), contributing three goals and one assist across the campaign. The South Korean international will now shift his focus entirely to the World Cup this summer before returning to Gladbach ahead of the 2026/27 season, with the club looking forward to having him back in the fold once the tournament concludes.