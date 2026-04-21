Jens Castrop News: Takes three shots

Castrop recorded three shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Mainz.

Castrop struggled in front of goal, missing two big chances, not the best outing for the midfielder. However, he still remains the starter on the left flank, providing 11 shots in his past four games, leading to two goals during that span. He is up to four goal contributions in 25 appearances (19 starts) this season.