Jens Castrop News: Takes three shots, leaves injured

Castrop was injured and subbed out in the 72nd minute of Sunday's 1-1 draw against Mainz. He had three shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) before exiting the match.

Castrop struggled in front of goal, missing two big chances, and his outing worsened when he was forced off in the 72st minute with a slight thigh issue. The substitution appeared precautionary, but he remains questionable for the upcoming clash with Wolfsburg. Lukas Ullrich replaced him and could see increased playing time if Castrop is unable to feature.