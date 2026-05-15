Jens Grahl News: Available for season finale

Grahl (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's game against Stuttgart, according to manager Albert Riera. "We knew that Nnamdi Collins would be out. Oscar Højlund didn't train for the last two days as he has a slight injury to his toe, so he's not available. The rest are available."

Grahl hasn't played a game this season, and that won't change in the season fnale. He's merely a depth option between the posts as the team's third-string goalkeeper.