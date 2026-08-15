Jens Hjerto-Dahl News: Returns in last friendly
Hjerto-Dahl (groin) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's final friendly against Nice, the club posted.
Hjerto-Dahl had finished his Hull debut with adductor pain against Eintracht Frankfurt, though manager Sergej Jakirovic said afterward he expected the midfielder to be fine following a medical check. His return to the starting XI confirms that assessment, positioning him to continue building match fitness as a depth option behind Regan Slater, Matt Crooks and Abdulkadir Omur.
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