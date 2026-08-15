Jens Hjerto-Dahl headshot

Jens Hjerto-Dahl News: Returns in last friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Hjerto-Dahl (groin) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's final friendly against Nice, the club posted.

Hjerto-Dahl had finished his Hull debut with adductor pain against Eintracht Frankfurt, though manager Sergej Jakirovic said afterward he expected the midfielder to be fine following a medical check. His return to the starting XI confirms that assessment, positioning him to continue building match fitness as a depth option behind Regan Slater, Matt Crooks and Abdulkadir Omur.

Jens Hjerto-Dahl
Hull City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jens Hjerto-Dahl See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jens Hjerto-Dahl See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
FPL Gameweek 1 2026/27: Best Players, Captain Picks and Rankings
SOC
FPL Gameweek 1 2026/27: Best Players, Captain Picks and Rankings
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season
SOC
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
22 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago