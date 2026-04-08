Jens Odgaard Injury: Called up for Aston Villa match

Odgaard (thigh) has been included in Bologna's squad list to face Aston Villa on Thursday.

Odgaard has completed his recovery from a thigh problem he suffered right before the last international break and will resume competing with Tommaso Pobega, Nikola Moro and Simon Sohm in the midfield. He had either started or not played at all in the last four matches he was available for. He has taken at least one shot in four consecutive appearances, amassing seven (three on target), scoring once and logging five chances created, three crosses (two accurate) and four tackles (three won).