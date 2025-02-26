Jens Odgaard Injury: Called up for Milan match

Odgaard (thigh) has been named in Bologna's squad list to face Milan on Thursday.

Odgaard has missed the last three games due to a thigh injury but has been able to recover more quickly than expected. He'll likely start on the bench in his first match back as he returned to full training only on the eve of the contest. Lewis Ferguson, Giovanni Fabbian and Tommaso Pobega are candidates to handle the role. He has scored and assisted once in his last five outings, adding nine shots (five on target), three key passes and two crosses (both accurate).