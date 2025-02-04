Fantasy Soccer
Jens Odgaard headshot

Jens Odgaard Injury: Forced off in cup match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Odgaard left Tuesday's Coppa Italia game versus Atalanta in the first half due to a muscular injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Odgaard will take some tests in the next couple of days and faces an uphill climb to be ready for Sunday's away game versus Lecce even should the problem be minor. Giovanni Fabbian and Estanis Pedrola would eventually replace him since Lewis Ferguson (thigh) is currently on the mend.

Jens Odgaard
Bologna
