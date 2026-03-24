Jens Odgaard Injury: Nursing thigh problem

Odgaard will miss two to three weeks due to a mild rectus femoris strain, Bologna announced.

Odgaard will be monitored during the break, but could also miss the Cremonese and Aston Villa matches after being a late scratch for the recent Lazio one. His role has been inconsistent as of late. Nikola Moro, Simon Sohm, and Federico Bernardeschi will continue to pick up the slack if needed.