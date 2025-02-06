Jens Odgaard Injury: Out for a month

Odgaard suffered a grade two left biceps femoris strain, and the estimated recovery time is four weeks, Bologna announced.

Odgaard will miss significant time after getting hurt during a Coppa Italia game. His deputy has generally been Giovanni Fabbian, but the coach will also have the option of advancing Lewis Ferguson (thigh) and Tommaso Pobega and playing Santiago Castro and Thijs Dallinga together depending on the match-up and the phase of the game.