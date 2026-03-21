Jens Odgaard Injury: Unavailable versus Lazio

Odgaard will skip Sunday's fixture against Lazio due to a left thigh problem, Bologna relayed.

Odgaard will take further tests during the break to determine the extent of the damage and his timetable. He would have likely started after not playing in Europe midweek. Tommaso Pobega (hip) is also missing in the midfield, forcing the coach to turn to Remo Freuler, Lewis Ferguson, Simon Sohm and Nikola Moro.