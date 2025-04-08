Jens Odgaard News: Assists in active outing
Odgaard assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw against Napoli.
Odgaard delivered a precise low cross from the left to assist Dan Ndoye's equalizer. He also recorded a shot, coordinated effectively with the midfield during the buildup, and achieved a season-high with five crosses while creating one chance. Additionally, he won three fouls and put in a strong defensive effort before being subbed off late. He will aim to make an impact again on Sunday against Atalanta.
