Jens Odgaard headshot

Jens Odgaard News: Assists in active outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Odgaard assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw against Napoli.

Odgaard delivered a precise low cross from the left to assist Dan Ndoye's equalizer. He also recorded a shot, coordinated effectively with the midfield during the buildup, and achieved a season-high with five crosses while creating one chance. Additionally, he won three fouls and put in a strong defensive effort before being subbed off late. He will aim to make an impact again on Sunday against Atalanta.

