Jens Odgaard News: Assists in active outing

Odgaard delivered a precise low cross from the left to assist Dan Ndoye's equalizer. He also recorded a shot, coordinated effectively with the midfield during the buildup, and achieved a season-high with five crosses while creating one chance. Additionally, he won three fouls and put in a strong defensive effort before being subbed off late. He will aim to make an impact again on Sunday against Atalanta.