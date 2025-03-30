Jens Odgaard News: Creates three chances against Venezia
Odgaard drew three fouls and generated two shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Venezia.
Odgaard had his usual sound display on offense and came close to scoring once with an acrobatic finish. He has put his name in the stat sheet twice in the last five contests, tallying eight shots (three on target), six key passes and one cross (zero accurate).
