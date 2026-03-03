Jens Odgaard News: Decides Pisa meeting late

Odgaard scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and nine passes and drew two fouls in 26 minutes in Monday's 1-0 victory against Pisa.

Odgaard bagged the lone goal of the game with a majestic shot from outside the box, putting it in the top corner. He'll look to regain a regular role following this performance, as he has appeared in just three of the last six matches, making only cameos and posting two shots (one on target) and two key passes, as he's been surpassed by Nikola Moro and Tommaso Pobega in the pecking order in a more defensive-minded tactic.