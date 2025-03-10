Jens Odgaard News: Nets goal in win

Odgaard scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Verona.

Odgaard made his return to the starting lineup after back-to-back games off the bench. He made his presence felt quickly by burying a shot fro the center of the box, assisted by Davide Calabria in the 40th minute of play. The goal marked the fifth of the campaign and the first in five league appearances for Odgaard. This also marked the seventh time on the season that he recorded at least two shots on target.