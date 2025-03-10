Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jens Odgaard headshot

Jens Odgaard News: Nets goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Odgaard scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Verona.

Odgaard made his return to the starting lineup after back-to-back games off the bench. He made his presence felt quickly by burying a shot fro the center of the box, assisted by Davide Calabria in the 40th minute of play. The goal marked the fifth of the campaign and the first in five league appearances for Odgaard. This also marked the seventh time on the season that he recorded at least two shots on target.

Jens Odgaard
Bologna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now