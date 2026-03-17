Jens Petter Hauge News: Delivers one assist

Hauge assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Sporting CP.

Hauge delivered an impactful performance in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Sporting CP, providing the assist for Kasper Hogh with a precise low cross in the second half, while remaining a constant threat with his creativity and forward runs. The winger played a key role in the attacking phases, contributing to multiple dangerous situations throughout the match, recording two key passes and two shots. Hauge is enjoying an excellent Champions League campaign, having scored six goals and provided two assists in 11 appearances this season.