Jens Petter Hauge News: Goal, assist in win
Hauge scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 win against Inter Milan.
Hauge was brilliant in the second leg against Inter, he added two more goal contributions and was the focal point of the attack throughout. It was a brilliant showing by the winger, who has been stellar in the Champions League this season. He will hope to build on this exceptional upset in the knockout stage.
