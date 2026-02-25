Jens Petter Hauge headshot

Jens Petter Hauge News: Goal, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Hauge scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 win against Inter Milan.

Hauge was brilliant in the second leg against Inter, he added two more goal contributions and was the focal point of the attack throughout. It was a brilliant showing by the winger, who has been stellar in the Champions League this season. He will hope to build on this exceptional upset in the knockout stage.

Jens Petter Hauge
Glimt
