Jens Petter Hauge News: Scores in Wednesday's victory
Hauge scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Inter Milan.
Hauge scored his fifth goal in the Champions League this season Wednesday, a strike in the 61st minute assisted by Kasper Hogh which took the 2-1 lead. It was one of two shots he took in the match, and he also created multiple chances in his fourth consecutive match. Keeping Hauge at bay will be a major priority for Inter in the second leg as he could virtually end the tie with one kick of the ball.
