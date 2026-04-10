Jens Stage Injury: Doubt for Koln clash

Stage (muscular) remains uncertain for Sunday's clash against Koln, with coach Daniel Thioune confirming he would start if passed fit. "If he is fit to play, there is a strong chance he will be in the starting lineup."

Stage has been managing muscular pain that kept him out of the Leipzig fixture despite his suspension having been served, and the club is clearly not willing to rush him back before he is genuinely ready. The midfielder has been one of Bremen's most important players this season with seven goals and two assists across 24 appearances, and coach Thioune's comments suggest he will only feature on Sunday if the medical staff give him a clean bill of health rather than being pushed through on the back of a partial recovery.