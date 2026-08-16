Jens Stage Injury: Exits with calf issue

Stage was withdrawn from Saturday's 1-0 preseason loss to Auxerre after a calf cramp caused by a blow to the muscle, according to coach Daniel Thioune, per DeichStube. "He substituted himself"

Stage flagged the issue himself by kicking the ball out of play, and Thioune expressed confidence there's no structural damage, attributing part of the discomfort to the intense workload players have taken on during the recent training camp. The midfielder is expected to be sidelined only briefly and should be ready in time for the start of the season. Stage is expected to continue his recovery as Werder Bremen's preseason wraps up.