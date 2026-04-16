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Jens Stage Injury: Late call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Stage (undisclosed) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Hamburger, according to coach Daniel Thioune. "Jens has been training individually for the past few weeks. He will return to team training tomorrow, and then we will decide whether he can be selected for the match. It is time to take more risks. We all know how important this match is."

Stage is a late call for Saturday's clash against Hamburger after dealing with a recent issue, with a final decision on his availability expected closer to kickoff. The midfielder is an undisputed starter when fit and is expected to reclaim his place soon, with the staff potentially accelerating his return given the team's proximity to the relegation zone.

Jens Stage
Werder Bremen
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