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Jens Stage Injury: Likely for derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Stage (strain) is eyeing a return against Hamburger on Saturday, according to manager Daniel Thioune, per Fynn Walenziak of Bild. "The risk was very great to take him against Cologne. But he really wants to play the berdy. If he's in an almost good to 100 percent completion constitution, then I'll let him go."

Stage is back training with the substitutes Monday and is on an upward trend, nearly missing out on the Cologne match as he now eyes a return in their upcoming derby. This is major news after three games out, as he had yet to miss a start since the first two games of the season leading up to this current injury. If he is to return in time for Saturday, a starting role should be waiting.

Jens Stage
Werder Bremen
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