Jens Stage Injury: Muscular issue delays return

Stage (muscular) was not included in the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Leipzig due to an issue, according to the club.

Stage had served his one-match ban and was expected to walk straight back into the starting lineup given his status as one of Bremen's most important players this season, logging 24 starts in 24 appearances with seven goals and two assists. The muscular issue is an unwelcome setback that keeps him out for at least one more game, with next Sunday's fixture against Koln now the target for his return. Bremen will be feeling his absence in midfield against Leipzig, where his energy and goal threat would have been invaluable.