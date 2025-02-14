Jens Stage Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Stage (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's match against Hoffenheim, according to his club.

Stage could be missing out Sunday, missing his first match due to an undisclosed issue he suffered last match. He did train this week, brining some confidence he could be an option, However, he will likely still have to train Friday or Saturday with the team to be an option. That said, he will look to pass a fitness test ahead of the contest, likely seeing a bench spot if fit after such uncertainty.