Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jens Stage headshot

Jens Stage Injury: Trains individually indoors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Stage (strain) was forced off Friday's clash against Bayern in the first half due to muscular hardening. He is training indoors on Wednesday to ensure a possible return for the home game against Hoffenheim on Sunday, the club announced.

Stage was forced off Friday's game due to muscular hardening and is training indoors individually to ensure he is available for Sunday's clash. If he cannot make it to the game, Skelly Alvero is likely to receive a larger role.

Jens Stage
Werder Bremen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now