Jens Stage News: Assists in Saturday's loss

Stage set up Mitchell Weiser's goal in the 90th minute Saturday, his fourth assist of the season. It was one of two chances he created in the match and he also took four shots for the third time this season. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted one pass and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.