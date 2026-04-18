Jens Stage News: In starting squad

Stage (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Hamburger.

Stage passed his late fitness test after returning to team training Friday, with coach Daniel Thioune handing him a starting role as the staff opted to accelerate his comeback given the team's precarious position near the relegation zone. The midfielder is an undisputed starter when fit and slots straight back into the lineup after dealing with the undisclosed issue that had kept him training individually for the past few weeks. Thioune's willingness to take more risks ahead of such a crucial fixture proved decisive in the final call.