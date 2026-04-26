Jens Stage headshot

Jens Stage News: Remains in form

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Stage scored a goal while taking four shots (two on goal), crossing once inaccurately and creating a chance during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Stuttgart.

Stage opened the scoring in the 18th minute while leading Bremen with his four shots in the match. The midfielder has three goals and seven shots in his last two matches since returning from a three match absence due to an undisclosed injury.

Jens Stage
Werder Bremen
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