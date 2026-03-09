Jens Stage headshot

Jens Stage News: Scores and assists on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Stage scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Union Berlin.

Stage assisted Olivier Deman for the equalizer in the 31st minute and then netted in the 35th minute assisted by Cameron Puertas. Stage won six duels and also made two clearances and a tackle. He is now up to nine goal contributions this campaign.

Jens Stage
Werder Bremen
