Jens Stage News: Scores and assists on Sunday
Stage scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Union Berlin.
Stage assisted Olivier Deman for the equalizer in the 31st minute and then netted in the 35th minute assisted by Cameron Puertas. Stage won six duels and also made two clearances and a tackle. He is now up to nine goal contributions this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jens Stage See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jens Stage See More