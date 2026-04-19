Jens Stage headshot

Jens Stage News: Scores brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Stage scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Hamburger SV.

Stage netted two goals in his return from injury on Saturday. This was his ninth goal of the season, adding on to his two assists. He's also started all 25 matches for Werder, collecting 39 clearances, 36 tackles and 17 interceptions.

Jens Stage
Werder Bremen
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