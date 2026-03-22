Jens Stage headshot

Jens Stage News: Set for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Stage has ended his suspension and is an option moving forward.

Stage is back with the team and set to play in their upcoming games, an option after his one-match ban. With 24 starts in 24 appearances this campaign, he should return to a starting role, recording seven goals and two assists in just over 2,000 minutes of play.

Jens Stage
Werder Bremen
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