Jens Stage News: Takes two shots
Stage took two off target shots and created a chance during Saturday's 3-1 loss to Augsburg.
Stage was held off the scoresheet while finishing with the second most shots on the team. The midfielder has combined for three goals, nine shots and two chances created over his last three appearances.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jens Stage See More