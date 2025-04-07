Jens Stage News: Two shots Saturday
Stage recorded two shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.
Stage took a pair of shots during Saturday's win, but failed to do much with either shot. The midfielder couldn't make the most of his chances despite a solidly one-sided match. Stage will remain a stable and consistent midfield option, albeit with limited upside.
