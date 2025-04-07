Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jens Stage headshot

Jens Stage News: Two shots Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Stage recorded two shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Stage took a pair of shots during Saturday's win, but failed to do much with either shot. The midfielder couldn't make the most of his chances despite a solidly one-sided match. Stage will remain a stable and consistent midfield option, albeit with limited upside.

Jens Stage
Werder Bremen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now