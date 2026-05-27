Jenson Seelt Injury: Back to Sunderland

Seelt has returned to Sunderland from his loan with Wolfsburg, according to his former club.

Seelt is back in England after his loan spell with Wolfsburg, spending almost the entire season with the club. He recorded a minimal nine appearances (eight starts) in Germany, as an injury in January ended his campaign and his time with the club. He will now return to a Sunderland squad that has qualified for Europe, unlikely to have room for the defender as they upgrade their squad, likely leading to an exit from Seelt in the future.