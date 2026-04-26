Jeppe Tverskov Injury: Comes off injured
Tverskov was injured and subbed out in the 81st minute of Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Portland Timbers.
Tverskov was unable to continue Saturday after picking up an injury Portland. He's started all but one match for San Diego in 2026, assisting once while making 24 tackles with 19 interceptions and clearances, making five blocks in the process.
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