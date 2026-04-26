Jeppe Tverskov headshot

Jeppe Tverskov Injury: Comes off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Tverskov was injured and subbed out in the 81st minute of Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Portland Timbers.

Tverskov was unable to continue Saturday after picking up an injury Portland. He's started all but one match for San Diego in 2026, assisting once while making 24 tackles with 19 interceptions and clearances, making five blocks in the process.

Jeppe Tverskov
San Diego FC
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