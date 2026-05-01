Jeppe Tverskov Injury: New lower-body injury
Tverskov is listed as out for the time being due to a lower-body injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.
Tverskov is a new addition to San Diego's report this matchday, which continues a pattern of lower-body injuries at the club that has persisted throughout the season. He's been a central defensive piece for San Diego, and his absence adds to a backline that has been consistently stretched. Bryce Duke is a likely replacement.
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