Jeppe Tverskov headshot

Jeppe Tverskov Injury: New lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Tverskov is listed as out for the time being due to a lower-body injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Tverskov is a new addition to San Diego's report this matchday, which continues a pattern of lower-body injuries at the club that has persisted throughout the season. He's been a central defensive piece for San Diego, and his absence adds to a backline that has been consistently stretched. Bryce Duke is a likely replacement.

Jeppe Tverskov
San Diego FC
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