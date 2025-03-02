Jeppe Tverskov News: Creates three chances
Tverskov had three crosses, creating three chances in San Diego FC's 0-0 draw Saturday against St. Louis SC. He also had six interceptions.
Tverskov showcased his ability to make an impact on both sides of the pitch. This should help him turn in another strong stat line next Saturday against Real Salt Lake, who have scored two goals but also allowed four so far this season.
