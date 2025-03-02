Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeppe Tverskov headshot

Jeppe Tverskov News: Creates three chances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 7:57am

Tverskov had three crosses, creating three chances in San Diego FC's 0-0 draw Saturday against St. Louis SC. He also had six interceptions.

Tverskov showcased his ability to make an impact on both sides of the pitch. This should help him turn in another strong stat line next Saturday against Real Salt Lake, who have scored two goals but also allowed four so far this season.

Jeppe Tverskov
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now