Jeppe Tverskov News: First MLS goal

Tverskov opened the scoring Saturday for San Diego, slotting home a goal in the second minute to give his side a lead they would not relinquish in their 3-0 victory over Seattle. The midfielder contributed one tackle (zero won), two interceptions and four clearances to the team's clean sheet effort. Tverskov has been a fixture in the San Diego starting XI, having played every minute over their first seven MLS matches.