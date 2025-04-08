Fantasy Soccer
Jeppe Tverskov headshot

Jeppe Tverskov News: First MLS goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Tverskov scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Seattle Sounders FC.

Tverskov opened the scoring Saturday for San Diego, slotting home a goal in the second minute to give his side a lead they would not relinquish in their 3-0 victory over Seattle. The midfielder contributed one tackle (zero won), two interceptions and four clearances to the team's clean sheet effort. Tverskov has been a fixture in the San Diego starting XI, having played every minute over their first seven MLS matches.

Jeppe Tverskov
San Diego FC
