Jeppe Tverskov News: Leads his side in clearances

Tverskov generated three tackles (one won), six clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 win against Sporting Kansas City.

Tverskov continues to impress in midfield without needing goal contributions to make his presence felt. The midfielder delivered a great defensive shift with three tackles and three interceptions, while leading his side with six clearances, his highest tally since joining the club. Going forward he created two chances including one big chance, and completed 103 accurate passes, the third consecutive game in which he has surpassed 90 accurate passes.