Jeppe Tverskov News: Provides assist in victory

Tverskov assisted Christopher McVey's goal with a headed pass following a corner kick from Anders Dreyer. He received a yellow card early in the match but remained composed, effectively controlling the midfield with two interceptions, three clearances, and two chances created for the fourth time this season, showing his impact moving forward on the pitch. He will aim to contribute again on Saturday when the team faces Sporting Kansas City.