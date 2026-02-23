Jeppe Tverskov News: Provides one assist
Tverskov assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 5-0 victory over CF Montreal.
Tverskov delivered a strong two-way performance in Saturday's win over CF Montreal, first providing an assist with a lofted pass over the defense to Bryan Zamble, while adding two key passes. He also contributed defensively with five tackles and one block. The midfielder remains a locked-in starter due to his passing quality, vision and constant pressing, having started all 38 matches he featured in last season while recording two goals and eight assists during that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeppe Tverskov See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation277 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form298 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back305 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing319 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack326 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeppe Tverskov See More