Jeppe Tverskov headshot

Jeppe Tverskov News: Provides one assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Tverskov assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 5-0 victory over CF Montreal.

Tverskov delivered a strong two-way performance in Saturday's win over CF Montreal, first providing an assist with a lofted pass over the defense to Bryan Zamble, while adding two key passes. He also contributed defensively with five tackles and one block. The midfielder remains a locked-in starter due to his passing quality, vision and constant pressing, having started all 38 matches he featured in last season while recording two goals and eight assists during that span.

