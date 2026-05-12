Jerdy Schouten Injury: ACL surgery rules him out of WC

Schouten (knee) suffered a cruciate ligament injury during PSV's match against FC Utrecht and will undergo surgery, ruling him out of the World Cup this summer, according to the club.

Schouten admitted he knew immediately that something was seriously wrong when the injury occurred, describing the blow as significant while vowing to turn his focus quickly toward his rehabilitation. The Dutch midfielder will miss the Netherlands' World Cup campaign, dealing a significant blow to coach Ronald Koeman's midfield options for the tournament. PSV expressed their full support for Schouten throughout what promises to be a lengthy recovery process, with the club committed to helping him return to full fitness as soon as possible ahead of the 2026/27 season.