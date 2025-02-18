Jeremiah St. Juste Injury: Leaves field injured

St. Juste left Saturday's 2-2 draw against Arouca due to an injury, according to manager Rui Borges, per Bola Na Rede. "It seemed that it was uncomfortable, but you have to change the thought. You have to pass the information that you are not well and you have not passed."

St. Juste looks likely to miss out on Wednesday's UCL contest, with the defender suffering an injury in Saturday's game. However, it appears he held the injuries before that match, instead not telling the staff and trying to play through it. This had led to some non-agreements between him and the staff, possibly leading to a benching as well. Either way, he does not seem likely for Wednesday, with Ousmane Diomande and Congalo Inacio likely leading the defense.