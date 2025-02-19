Jeremiah St. Juste Injury: Left off team sheet

St. Juste (undisclosed) is out for Wednesday's match against Dortmund.

St. Juste will not make the call for Wednesday after his abysmal day over the weekend, with the defender either still injured or dropped from the squad due to tension between him and his manager after not reporting an injury. This leaves Goncalo Inacio, Eduardo Quaresma and Ousmane Diomande to serve as center-backs Wednesday. This looks likely to end the defender's UCL run this season, with Sporting needing to pull off a 3-0 comeback to advance.