Jeremie Boga News: Bubbly in Torino contest

Boga created one scoring chance and had one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Torino.

Boga filled in for Kenan Yildiz and ran the offense alongside Dusan Vlahovic and Francisco Conceicao, but he wasn't part of the two goals. He took at least one shot in his last five displays, totaling nine (three on target). He's likely to be bought out after a solid loan spell during which he scored four times and added 24 shots (12 on target), 15 chances created and 30 crosses (10 accurate) in 15 appearances (six starts).