Jeremie Boga News: Goal from bench

Boga scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus Roma.

Boga came onto the field with just 28 minutes left to play and did the most with his time, scoring in the 78th minute of the match. This comes as the attackers' first goal since joining the club, coming after four appearances and 73 minutes of play. He will hope this leads to a start soon, yet to earn one since moving to Italy.