Jeremie Boga News: Late goal off bench

Boga scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-0 win versus Pisa.

Boga came off the bench at halftime against Pisa on Saturday and scored late in the match after dribbling past the goalkeeper. The Ivorian has mostly held a substitute role since arriving during the winter transfer window but remains a constant threat when on the pitch, using his runs and dribbling to unsettle opposing defenses. He has now scored in back-to-back matches.