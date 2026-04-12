Jeremie Boga News: Nets in Atalanta clash
Boga scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over Atalanta.
Boga returned to the XI after playing very little in the previous game and bungled it home after a miscue between the opposing goalie and defenders, registering his fourth goal in the last six fixtures. He has sent in at least one cross in four matches in a row, amassing 15 deliveries (six accurate) and adding nine shots (seven on target), eight chances created and nine corners during that stretch.
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