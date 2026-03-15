Jeremie Boga News: Scores in Udinese match

Boga scored one goal to go with five shots (four on target), five crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win over Udinese.

Boga drew his first start over Jonathan David since joining Juventus after two goals off the bench in previous tilts and delivered again, punching it home on a square ball by Kenan Yildiz. He also led his team in attempts, posting a new season high. He has tallied at least one shot in five games in a row, amassing 13 attempts (six on target), adding four key passes, 10 crosses (four accurate) and three corners over that span.