Jeremie Boga News: Scores in Udinese match
Boga scored one goal to go with five shots (four on target), five crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win over Udinese.
Boga drew his first start over Jonathan David since joining Juventus after two goals off the bench in previous tilts and delivered again, punching it home on a square ball by Kenan Yildiz. He also led his team in attempts, posting a new season high. He has tallied at least one shot in five games in a row, amassing 13 attempts (six on target), adding four key passes, 10 crosses (four accurate) and three corners over that span.
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