Jeremie Boga News: Swings in three crosses versus Milan

Boga had one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners and drew one foul in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus AC Milan.

Boga continues to benefit from Kenan Yildiz's subpar fitness and led his team in deliveries but wasn't as impactful as in other contests. He has taken one or more corners in six rounds in a row, amassing 12 and posting two goals, 10 shots (seven on target) and 18 crosses (six accurate) over that span.